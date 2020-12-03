 

Opelika Fire Chief announces retirement after 35-year career

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The search for a new fire chief is beginning as the city of Opelika announces the retirement of Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather effective January 31, 2021. 

Chief Prather was appointed OFD Chief in June of 2015 and has served as OFD Chief for 5 1/2 years. 

“Byron has been a huge asset to the city for many years. His leadership to the men and women of the OFD, and his service to our community, will be greatly missed. I along with the city council and the entire Opelika family wish him the best as he starts the next phase of his life,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. 

During his time with the city, Chief Prather was hired as a firefighter on September 9, 1985, promoted to Sergeant in 1989, Lieutenant in 1994, Captain in 1997, And Assistant Chief in 2004.

“I will forever value the 35 years I have spent at the Opelika Fire Department and the numerous agencies with which I have had the pleasure and opportunity to work alongside, making my upcoming retirement bitter-sweet. I will always be grateful to Chief Smith for hiring me and affording me the opportunity to serve the citizens of Opelika. I am thankful to Mayor Fuller for allowing me the privilege of leading the Opelika Fire Department. It has truly been an honor to have served with the countless courageous firefighters of the Opelika Fire Department,” said Chief Prather.

The city is accepting applications from both internal and external applicants. All open positions are posted on the city’s website. Applications may be completed at https://ss.opelika-al.gov/MSS/employmentopportunities/default.aspx

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 61° 45°

Friday

65° / 38°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 65° 38°

Saturday

59° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 59° 36°

Sunday

57° / 42°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 57° 42°

Monday

57° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 34°

Tuesday

54° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 54° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 59° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

8 AM
Showers
40%
49°

52°

9 AM
Showers
50%
52°

55°

10 AM
Showers
60%
55°

59°

11 AM
Rain
60%
59°

61°

12 PM
Rain
70%
61°

63°

1 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

2 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

3 PM
Rain
100%
63°

63°

4 PM
Rain
90%
63°

61°

5 PM
Light Rain
60%
61°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories