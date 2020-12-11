Opelika firefighter, who survived near-death training fire, terminated after 18-year career

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – An Opelika City Firefighter who was critically injured during a training fire back in 2018 is now terminated from his position by Mayor Gary Fuller, upheld by a majority of the city council.

During a specially called meeting of the Opelika City Council on Friday, December 11, the public learned Captain David Davis was terminated from his position on November 6 by Mayor Gary Fuller for conduct unbecoming and workplace violence. The specifics surrounding Captain Davis’s termination are being kept confidential, which is standard policy involving employee confidentiality rules.

WATCH: The meeting and vote was broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel

Captain David Davis filed a grievance protesting his termination. The City Council met for several hours on December 1 into the early morning hours of December 2 to hear the grievance, where 11 witnesses were interviewed.

Friday afternoon, the council met at the specially called city council meeting and voted three to two in favor of Davis’ termination. The vote happened twice, after some initial confusion during the first vote. The decision was not unanimous. Council members Erica Baker Norris and George Allen voted against terminating Davis. Eddie Smith, Robert Lofton, and Todd Rauch voted in favor.

The termination ends Davis’s 18-year career with the Opelika Fire Department that included a near-death training incident on March 15, 2018. Davis was training with other firefighters at an abandoned home along Anderson Road when there was an explosion. The explosion led to Davis suffering 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on 30% of his body. Firefighter Henry Williford was treated for smoke inhalation. At the time of his injury, Davis was a 16-year veteran of the Opelika Fire Department.

In a previous interview with News 3, Opelika’s Fire Chief Byron Prather said Captain Davis’ recovery is a testament to Davis’ desire to overcome challenges. News 3 reached out to Chief Prather on Thursday; he has declined to comment on Davis’ termination. Chief Prather announced his retirement as fire chief this month.

News 3 is in the process of reaching out to Mayor Gary Fuller and David Davis to see if they have a comment.