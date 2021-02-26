Opelika hero catches woman jumping to safety from apartment fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A hero who helped rescue a lady from a massive fire at an Opelika apartment complex is being honored next week by the Opelika city council.

25-year-old Brandon Taylor is the hero that emerged from the ashes during the February 18th fire at Opelika’s Pinehurst Apartment Complex.

Taylor describes waking up early that morning with his mother in the apartment they live in at the complex. When Taylor’s mother opened the blinds, they saw the nearby unit on fire. Taylor says he ran out the door to check on his neighbors.

“The entire apartment was on fire. I have never seen anything like that,” said Taylor.

When he was outside, Taylor saw a woman trying to escape. The woman first tossed her child out of a two-story window safely to her daughter on the ground below. Taylor says the mother was scared to jump. He promised he would catch her.

“She was screaming, and I saw her toss the youngest boy to her daughter, and then I think she was just nerve-struck and scared. I told her to jump, and I will get you, and she did. I got her, or at least I broke her fall,” said Taylor.

Next week, The Opelika High School graduate will be honored by the Opelika City Council. Taylor seems caught off guard by the attention and smiles in a shy way when asked about being a hero. He says he’s happy he could be there for the mother and says she made sure to thank him.

“She came up to me and told me later that I was her hero. Maybe now I can get a cape and go around and fly and I’ll feel good,” said Taylor.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the fire.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Frederick Ashmore of Opelika faces three counts of attempted murder, criminal mischief, and arson charges. Investigators say Ashmore intentionally set the fire – after a domestic dispute.