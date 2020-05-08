Opelika High School to hold May 22 graduation ceremony

Opelika, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika High School is announcing a graduation ceremony for the OHS Class of 2020 will be held in multiple sessions on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Bulldog Stadium.

“We have worked hard to develop a graduation plan that will celebrate our seniors while keeping the current health guidelines in place,” stated Dr. Mark Neighbors, OCS Superintendent. “It is focused on social distancing and limiting the number of guests participating at any certain time.”

To maintain appropriate social distancing guidelines, there will be six sessions with 50 seniors per session. Each senior and up to 9 family members will be allowed to process through the ceremony. Seniors will receive their diploma on stage as family members watch from the end zone and then each family group will exit the stadium. Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 3:00 p.m.

The ceremony will not be open to the public and there will be no seating available in the stadium. However, the ceremony will be live-streamed through a link that will be posted on the Opelika City Schools website.

“We hope this event will be a meaningful experience to the members of the OHS Class of 2020,” stated Dr. Farrell Seymore, OHS Principal. “They are an outstanding group of students and deserve to be celebrated.”