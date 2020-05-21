Opelika man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles, pulling knife on officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing numerous charges after investigators say he was throwing large rocks at vehicles traveling along Interstate 85. Police say the man also pulled a knife on an officer when he was taken into custody.

Opelika police say Tuesday morning they received numerous complaints of someone throwing large rocks at vehicles traveling north on Interstate 85 near Exit 66.

“At least one of the rocks shattered the windshield of a passing 18-wheeler. Police were able to locate the suspect along the side of the interstate. When police contacted the suspect, he pulled a knife on the officer. The officer was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident or injury,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Gregory Lee McDonald of Opelika. Police say a victim identified McDonald as the person who had thrown a rock at their vehicle.

McDonald is facing one felony count of Throwing or Shooting a Deadly or Dangerous Missile into an Occupied Vehicle. McDonald is also charged with Menacing against the police officer. McDonald was transported to and booked into the Lee County Detention Facility.