Opelika man arrested on 13 child sex charges including Child Porn, Sex Abuse

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man faces multiple charges of Child Sex Abuse and Pornography.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on September 4; investigators received a report regarding possible Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12.

Lee County and Lanett Police executed multiple search warrants. Evidence recovered led to the arrest of 30-year-old Anthony Douglas Marshall of Opelika.

Marshall is facing:

•10 counts of Child Pornography

•1 count of Sodomy in the First Degree

•1 count of Sexual abuse of a Child Less than 12

•1 count of Material Harmful to Minors

Marshall is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $175,500.00 bond.

Specific victim information is being withheld for their protection.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867).