Opelika man arrested on 13 child sex charges including Child Porn, Sex Abuse

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man faces multiple charges of Child Sex Abuse and Pornography.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on September 4; investigators received a report regarding possible Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12.
Lee County and Lanett Police executed multiple search warrants. Evidence recovered led to the arrest of 30-year-old Anthony Douglas Marshall of Opelika.
Marshall is facing:
•10 counts of Child Pornography
•1 count of Sodomy in the First Degree
•1 count of Sexual abuse of a Child Less than 12
•1 count of Material Harmful to Minors
Marshall is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $175,500.00 bond.
Specific victim information is being withheld for their protection.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867).