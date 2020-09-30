Opelika man arrested on 13 child sex charges including Child Porn, Sex Abuse

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man faces multiple charges of Child Sex Abuse and Pornography.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on September 4; investigators received a report regarding possible Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12. 

Lee County and Lanett Police executed multiple search warrants. Evidence recovered led to the arrest of 30-year-old Anthony Douglas Marshall of Opelika. 

Marshall is facing:

•10 counts of Child Pornography

•1 count of Sodomy in the First Degree

•1 count of Sexual abuse of a Child Less than 12 

•1 count of Material Harmful to Minors 

Marshall is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $175,500.00 bond. 

 Specific victim information is being withheld for their protection.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Clear
Clear 10% 76° 55°

Thursday

81° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 53°

Friday

72° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 49°

Saturday

75° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

76° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 55°

Monday

77° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

2 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

6 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

7 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
56°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories