Opelika man facing felony Kidnapping charges, after missing man located safe

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing Felony Kidnapping involving a missing person’s case. Investigators believe more suspects are involved and anticipate further arrests.

Opelika Police say 35-year-old Alonzo Jarell Dowdell of Opelika was arrested at 5:49 PM on Tuesday, May 20th, on two felony warrants for Kidnapping, First Degree, and Robbery, First Degree.

“This arrest is related to the missing person case involving 22-year-old Amontre’l Javariez Todd. Opelika police issued a missing person report for Todd on Tuesday, May 20. Later on, police notified the community Todd had been located and was safe with his family,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Investigators believe the incident began when Todd allegedly got into a physical altercation with a woman. Investigators then believe Dowdell located Todd. Dowdell is suspected of bringing Todd back to a residence in Opelika, where another fight took place.

Opelika police say the case remains under investigation. We are told more suspects have been identified, and more arrests are expected.

News 3 will keep you updated.