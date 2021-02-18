Opelika man facing three Attempted Murder charges in apartment fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man faces three counts of Attempted Murder and a slew of other charges associated with an early morning fire Thursday at the Pinehurst Apartment complex.

Thursday night, February 18, Opelika Police Department arrested Frederick Maurice Ashmore, 31, of Opelika on charges stemming from an early morning fire in the 1500 Block of Pinehurst Drive.

Ashmore is charged with Arson, First Degree, three counts of Attempted Murder, and seven counts of Criminal Mischief First Degree. He is being held at the Lee County Jail.

If you have information on this case, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may wish to remain anonymous.