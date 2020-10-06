Opelika Middle School temporarily stops in person learning

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama School is temporarily shutting down in-person learning due to COVID-19 illness. The closure impacts 728 traditional learning students.

Opelika School officials are sharing this information with parents online:

OMS Parents—Based on information from the school nurse and local physicians, we will be moving all OMS students to REMOTE learning beginning Wednesday, October 7. Remote learning will continue through Monday, October 12. This is not a quarantine but a time to separate. All students should continue their instruction at home through Google Classroom on their Chromebooks. Students will return to school on Tuesday, October 13. Additional details have been sent in an email to all OMS parents. Thank you.

News 3 reads out to Opelika School Spokesperson for more information and how many students will be impacted.