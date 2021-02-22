Opelika officer struck, not hurt in a vehicle pursuit where officer fired shots, nobody injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A driver who led Opelika police and several other agencies on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85 in a suspected stolen vehicle is in custody after being stopped along Fob James Drive in Lanett. During the chase, investigators say one officer fired their weapon, but nobody was injured.

Opelika police tell News 3 around 5:00 Monday afternoon, a patrol officer went to make a traffic stop along Interstate 85, but the driver refused to stop. At some point, officers were able to get the driver to pull over. However, the driver took off again, bumping an officer. The officer was not seriously injured and investigators say the officer fired at the fleeing vehicle. The driver was not injured.

Lanett Police joined in on the chase as it entered Chambers County and were able to bring the vehicle to a stop along Fob James Drive. The driver is in custody. Charges are pending.

News 3 will update you as more details are released.