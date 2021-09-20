Opelika PD asks help identifying vehicle that hit mother and child in Target parking lot





Photos shared in a news release from Opelika Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sept. 19, 2021 officers responded to a Leaving the Scene of an Accident complaint at Target in the Tiger Town Mall.

Opelika Police officers found the mother and child who had minor injuries after being partially hit by a gray GMC Terrain.

Security footage of the parking lot shows the gray GMC Terrain speed off of the scene.

The mother who was partially struck described the driver as a white female appearing to be between the ages of 30 to 40 with dark hair and blond highlights.

Those with additional information are encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. All tips can be submitted anonymously.