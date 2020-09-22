Opelika Police Chief retiring after 46-year law enforcement career

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police Chief John McEachern is retiring from the force effective November 30, 2020. The city will soon begin searching for a new police chief, accepting applications from both internal and external applicants.

Chief McEachern was appointed OPD Chief in April 2013 and has served as OPD Chief for nearly eight years.

“John McEachern has done an outstanding job as our Police Chief and will not be easy to replace. He has faithfully dedicated himself to his job, his employees, and the Opelika community. We will miss him and wish him the best as he moves into a new chapter in his life,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

Chief McEachern says he’s blessed with a career in law enforcement for more than 46 years, beginning his law enforcement career with the OPD in January 1974. In August 1988, he left Opelika and started his career with the FBI serving for 24 years in the Pittsburg Division, Las Angeles Field Office, and Mobile Division.

“My decision to retire has not been an easy one. I will forever be grateful to Mayor Gary Fuller and the citizens of Opelika for allowing me to lead the Opelika Police Department and honor the oath to ‘Serve and Protect.’ I do not doubt that city leadership will hire the best candidate to continue,” shared McEachern.

Opelika city job opportunities are posted on the city’s website. Applications may be completed at https://ss.opelika-al.gov/MSS/employmentopportunities/default.aspx.