Opelika Police Department asks for help identifying suspects in various thefts

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Aug. 16, 2021, the Opelika Police Department opened an investigation on a report of multiple thefts at CT Collision at 3300 Pepperell Parkway.

According to a press release from the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, employees reported 20 catalytic converters and other items to be stolen off of vehicles in their impound lot.

The State of Alabama, and nation have witnessed an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent months.

In a crime that is estimated to take two minutes to commit, its damages are estimated to cost owners $2,000 in replacements.

If you have any information regarding any catalytic converter thefts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

