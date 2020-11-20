Opelika police deploy new traning targeting impaired drivers

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – In east Alabama, The Opelika Police Department is utilizing new training to yank impaired drivers off the streets before they kill themselves or someone else.

Unfortunately, tis’ the season for impaired driving. This year COVID could be a contributing factor.

“During the first lockdown, we did see a little spike in DUI arrests, and this time of year with college football and the holidays, we typically see a spike this time of year,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Opelika Police are responding by enrolling patrol officers in comprehensive state training targeting drivers under drugs’ influence. Officers have been training since the first of the year. Some officers are now returning to advanced training to become instructors and share their knowledge with the entire department.

“They have learned skills and techniques to identify that a little easier and then to follow through with an investigation into whether somebody may be driving impaired, under the influence of narcotics,” said Captain Healey.

The training is working. DUI’s related to drug-impaired driving is up. With the hope of saving lives.

“Anytime someone is driving on the road impaired, that’s a problem for everyone,” said Healey.

Healey says there is no excuse for driving under the influence, considering all the ride-sharing options and taxi services in the area.