Opelika police investigating deadly shooting at Motel 6

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead at the Motel 6 on Columbus Parkway.

Police received a call about a person with a gun at the Motel 6 around 2:50 p.m. As officers responded, more calls came in that shots were fired at that location.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the Opelika Fire Department arrived to provide treatment, but the victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:01 p.m.

Police say everyone believed to be involved in the deadly shooting incident have been located and are being interviewed by detectives at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.



