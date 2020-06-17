Opelika police investigating series of prank calls

Compilation of voice recordings from the suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Last week, the Opelika Police Department began an investigation into a series of “prank” telephone calls being received by multiple emergency service providers in Opelika.

Police say the calls have tied up critical phone lines dedicated for service to the public and occupied emergency dispatchers who need to handle true emergency calls.

The caller has had “long, rambling conversations”, according to investigators, and has made calls to several other agencies throughout the country. These calls have affected the service of other police departments, hospitals, and EMS services in those communities.

As of today, hundreds of phone calls have been received around the clock.

The suspect is using sophisticated spoofing apps and programs to hide his identity and location.

Investigators say they have followed up on every possible lead in attempt to identify and apprehend the suspect, and are now asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who recognizes the caller’s voice or has any information is asked to call the OPD Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous.