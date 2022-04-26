OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika police officers are searching for a missing 50-year-old woman.

Linda Scherbert was last seen on April 25, 2022, at around 1:45 p.m, near Wild Wing Cafe on 340 Capps Way. She is reported as a white woman with brown hair, who was last seen wearing a navy-blue, yellow smiley face Nirvana shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scherbert are encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.