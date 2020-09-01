Opelika police searching for armed man involved in alleged sexual assault

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating a sexual assault involving an armed suspect that allegedly happened Monday around 11:00 PM in the 800 block of Crawford Road.

“The suspect is described as a young black male with a light complexion. He was approximately 6’00” tall and weighed between 125-140 pounds. At the time of the offense, the offender was armed with an unknown type handgun. No other description is available,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The man was last seen, leaving the residence on foot.

“The Opelika Police Department would like to remind residents in this area to report any suspicious behavior or persons, and to keep their doors locked while inside their homes,” said Healey.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.