Opelika police searching for armed man involved in alleged sexual assault

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating a sexual assault involving an armed suspect that allegedly happened Monday around 11:00 PM in the 800 block of Crawford Road.

“The suspect is described as a young black male with a light complexion. He was approximately 6’00” tall and weighed between 125-140 pounds. At the time of the offense, the offender was armed with an unknown type handgun. No other description is available,” said Captain Shane Healey. 

The man was last seen, leaving the residence on foot. 

“The Opelika Police Department would like to remind residents in this area to report any suspicious behavior or persons, and to keep their doors locked while inside their homes,” said Healey.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 71°

Monday

90° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories