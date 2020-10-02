Opelika police searching for beer burglar

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Opelika police are on the hunt for the person who broke into multiple delivery trucks at Premium Beverage, making off with about 20 cases of assorted beer.

The theft happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. on September 27, 2020 at 1511 1st Avenue in Opelika.

Police released a photo of the alleged thief who was last seen walking between the fence and the neighboring building heading towards railroad tracks behind the business.

The beer bandit’s loot included Corona, Heineken, and Vizzy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Opelika Police at (334) 705-5220.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

