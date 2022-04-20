UPDATE, 9:00 p.m. 4/20/2022: The Opelika Police Department report that Leroy Marcus has been located safely.

OPELIKA, Al. (WRBL) — Opelika police officers are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen near the 1400 block of Elm St. on around April 10, 2022.

Leroy Marcus has been described as a black male, around 6-feet-tall, with a bald head. He is from the Henry County area, but he recently traveled to Opelika.

According to the Opelika Police Department, Marcus may be “experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety”.

Anyone with information on Marcus’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.