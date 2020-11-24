 

Opelika police searching for suspected pawn shop thief

Alabama News
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a theft at a local pawn shop.

On Wednesday, November 18, Opelika Police Department began an investigation into a Theft of Property, First Degree, at Almost Anything Pawn, located at 221 South 9th Street in Opelika, AL. 

The day before, on November 17, at approximately 2:45 PM, a suspect can be seen on camera reaching over the display case, taking multiple bracelets, placing them in his pocket, and then leaving the store.

The suspect is wearing a black hat, black mask, long sleeve black shirt, camouflage pants, and grey and white Jordan shoes. 

Please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 with any information on this suspect’s identity. You may remain anonymous if you wish. 

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

