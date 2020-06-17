Opelika police tracking serial prank caller targeting emergency service lines

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – Opelika police need your help identifying the voice of a serial prank caller who is blocking lines needed for emergency response.

On June 7th, 2020, the Opelika Police Department began investigating hundreds of prank phone calls being received around the clock. The suspect is using sophisticated spoofing apps and programs to conceal his identity and location.

“The caller has long, rambling conversations and he has also been tying other agencies from throughout the country into the calls with local dispatchers, thus effecting the service these other police departments, hospitals, and ambulance services provide for their communities,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The calls come in on telephone lines dedicated for these providers to receive information on emergency calls for service

“The calls have not only tied up critical phone lines but have occupied emergency dispatchers who need to be handling true emergency calls,” said Opelika police Captain Shane Healey.

Investigators say they have been diligent in following up on every possible lead in an attempt to identify and apprehend this suspect and need the publics help in trying to identify this caller.

The public is asked to listen to the attached voice recordings compiled of the suspect’s voice. Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s voice is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.