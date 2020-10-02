Opelika Power Services receives commendation for storm recovery efforts

Opelika Power Services is being recognized at the national level for its support during Hurricanes Laura and Sally that left hundreds of thousands without electricity.

The American Public Power Association commends OPS for its power restoration efforts in Vinton, Louisiana and Robertsdale, Alabama.

Vinton was hit particularly hard as power outages across the state of Louisiana topped more than 200,000.

On August 27, 2020, Opelika Power dispatched a six-man crew to Vinton. The crew was led by Rusty Hornsby. He was joined by Corey Burke, Taylor Simmons, Justin Adams, Jake Wilson and Joe Hodnett and worked until September 7, 2020 repairing distribution lines. According to Hornsby, they repaired all the distribution lines before the transmission lines to the community had been restored. Transmission service was restored a few days after their departure and the community was able to receive power.

On September 18, 2020, OPS sent another six-man crew to assist Robertsdale, Ala. which suffered widespread outages as a result of Hurricane Sally.

This crew, led by Zack Hester, consisted of Taylor Simmons, Wesley Ballard, Jacob Adams, Kyle Gray and Jake Wilson. Hester described the work he and his crew completed in Robertsdale as the hardest he’s ever worked on a storm.

“We replaced a great deal of poles and big wire the entire time we were in Robertsdale, said Zack Hester of Opelika Power Services.

Other crew members echoed his statement. The crew left Robertsdale on September 22 and went to assist Riviera Utilities in Foley, Ala. until September 26.

The American Public Power Association serves the nation’s more than 2,000 community-owned electric utilities.