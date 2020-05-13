Opelika RV sales booming as families social distance in the great outdoors

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – While many businesses continue struggling to make ends meet in the COVID-19 economy, some are seeing an uptick in sales as families look to have fun while social distancing in the great outdoors.

Opelika RV Center says business is booming after a slow start to the summer season as families search for a happy place to escape to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing a huge among of folks. We have people saying we had a camper twenty years ago, but now they are back camping, which is great for us,” said Opelika RV Center Manager, Kevin Horne.

Horne says the RV lifestyle is the perfect way for families to continue social distancing while traveling. Horne says low-interest rates coupled with their low prices mean buying an RV makes sense for some families who are looking to get out of the house safely. After twenty years in the business, Horne says they are seeing repeat buyers and welcoming new families as well.

“The prices are marked down, and of course that helps us turn over inventory like we need to – but it also helps customers save money in the meantime,” explained Horne.

Opelika RV Center is excited to see an increase in sales, but they are also thrilled to see families discover the camping RV lifestyle.

“You meet some of the greatest people at campgrounds, and we have folks that make lifelong friends and travel around and meet them at different campsites,” said Horne.

Horne is grateful business is booming and hopes the community will continue shopping locally at other companies too.