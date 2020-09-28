Opelika school leaders quarantine 6th grade team

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika school leaders act to stop the spread of COVID-19 at Opelika Middle School over the weekend after several sixth-grade students tested positive for the virus. 

“Several individuals on one academic team at Opelika Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.  After consulting with local physicians, and in the best interest of our students and staff, the decision has been made to quarantine the entire team for 14 days,” said spokesperson Becky Brown.

The quarantine impacts all 84 students on the team as well as teachers. Parents of those students are being asked to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms and consult with their physician as needed.  

In an email to parents, the quarantine is expected to last until October 13. Students impacted will transition to virtual learning until they can get back to in-person school. 

