Opelika school on soft lockdown related to Auburn shooting

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) –  The Opelika Police Department and Opelika City Schools are reporting that Jeter Primary School has been placed on a soft lockdown in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in Auburn. Everyone at the school is safe. 

A threat was made to an employee at the school and there is a strong police presense on the scene. Opelika Police Department Captain Shane Healey ask that parents and citizens stay clear of the school until the suspect is apprehended. The OPD and OCS will post an all clear message as soon as the suspect is apprehended.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

