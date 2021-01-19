Opelika’s chief focusing on unity, protecting families, and officer support

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It’s the first full week on the job for Opelika’s new Police Chief as Shane Healey is promoted to the position after Chief John McEachern’s retirement after eight years of service to the city.

Healey began his career with the Opelika Police Department in 1991, as police chief hopes to continue building community trust and partnerships while protecting Opelika families. Healey is a familiar face to many in east Alabama as the former Captain of Community Relations and Special Services, overseeing a host of duties, including public information, school resource officers, and officer training.

“I am very honored and humbled to lead the men and women of this department. I think they are some of the best officers in the state, in the country, in fact,” said Healey.

Mayor Gary Fuller says Chief Healey’s love for his community and forward-thinking approach solidified him as the top pick after a national search.

“We are here for the community, and we are all a part of this community. We want to work hard to come together and continue to build relationships. We want to get out there and interact and create true partnerships between police and members of this community,” said Chief Healey.

The department’s Facebook page is one tool in the Together, Opelika campaign. The goal is to lower crime, increase community engagement and promote officer support within the city. The page highlights the men and women behind the badge, shares safety tips and outreach events. Arrests and crime incidents are included, but the page’s overall feel connects the community and police force outside of an arrest incident.

“I think in just the short time we kicked off our Together, Opelika campaign, the positive things that have come are pretty overwhelming. It’s an opportunity for us to come together and be true partners and make this place great,” said Healey.