Opelka Police: Armed Robbery reported in Tiger Town parking lot

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are asking the public for any information they can provide regarding an afternoon robbery at Tiger Town, a popular shopping destination in the city.

Investigators say on Tuesday, October 10, at approximately 1:45 PM, an armed robbery of an individual occurred in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby, 2570 Enterprise Drive.

“The suspect was a black male with twists in his hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a blue surgical mask. The suspect fled the scene in a white car with a black bumper,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Captain Healey asks anyone with any information on the crime to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline (334)745-8665.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 88° 62°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 87° 68°

Friday

82° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 72°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 68°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 64°

Monday

85° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 66°

Tuesday

83° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories