Opelka Police: Armed Robbery reported in Tiger Town parking lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are asking the public for any information they can provide regarding an afternoon robbery at Tiger Town, a popular shopping destination in the city.

Investigators say on Tuesday, October 10, at approximately 1:45 PM, an armed robbery of an individual occurred in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby, 2570 Enterprise Drive.

“The suspect was a black male with twists in his hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a blue surgical mask. The suspect fled the scene in a white car with a black bumper,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Captain Healey asks anyone with any information on the crime to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline (334)745-8665.