Ozark PD statement: Ozark police officer assaults juvenile stepson

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark police officer is behind bars after being arrested for domestic violence against his juvenile stepson, according to a press release.

On Thursday, at approximately 4:45 a.m., the Ozark Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance on Andrews Avenue in Ozark. During the course of the investigation, it was found a juvenile was assaulted by his stepfather.

The suspect was identified as Roscoe Eudon Tidwell, 38, of Ozark. Tidwell was subsequently arrested for domestic violence third-degree harassment and placed into the Dale County Jail pending a first appearance.

Tidwell is currently employed with the City of Ozark in the capacity of a police officer. Tidwell has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

No further information is available at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation. Stay with WDHN News for updates.