Parts of Alabama pounded by dangerous Easter weather

(WIAT) The strong line of storms that moved through our area overnight left destruction throughout the southeast.

At least three people were injured when a tornado touched down near the Walker-Jefferson County line in Alabama yesterday afternoon.

An old gas station was completely destroyed.

A woman was pulled from a damaged car on the scene and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Lawler Baptist Church was across the street and also had roof damage.

High winds and rains swept through the Tuscaloosa area as well, causing localized flooding.

Another hit hard was Bagley, Alabama. Officials with the volunteer fire department say no injuries in their area were immediately reported.