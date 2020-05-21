Pat Dye’s family thankful for community support as legendary coach hospitalized at EAMC

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Coach Pat Dye, a beloved Auburn University icon and former AU football coach, is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center after being hospitalized for kidney-related issues.

Coach Dye’s family confirmed also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus but remains “essentially asymptomatic.” They are hopeful the AU legend will recover soon. His son released a statement Wednesday morning.

“As has been recently reported, my dad has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. However, his positive test occurred a number of days ago during a routine precautionary test pursuant to his hospitalization for kidney-related issues. He has essentially been asymptomatic for the virus and is resting comfortably. We fully anticipate his release from the hospital in the next few days once his kidney function is stable. On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support for dad and our family upon the reporting of this news,” shared Pat Dye Jr.

Pat Dye was the head football coach at Auburn from 1981-1992, building the football program into a power in the Southeastern Conference. He was instrumental in moving the Iron Bowl to Auburn every other year, and in 1989 led the first victory against rival Alabama hosted on Auburn’s campus.

A two-time All-American football player at the University of Georgia, Dye also spent nine years as assistant coach at the University of Alabama under Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and six years as head coach at East Carolina University. During his Auburn coaching career, Dye amassed a record of 99-39-4, following only coaches Mike Donahue and Ralph Jordan for the most wins in school history.

Dye received SEC Coach of the Year honors in 1983, 1987, and 1988. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Dye currently works at Auburn as a special advisor to the president, lives on his farm in Notasulga and hosts a weekly radio show, “The Coach Pat Dye Show.”