 

 

Patient recovering from severe allergic reaction to COVID vaccine in Alabama

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has received notice that a person who received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday experienced anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) several minutes after taking the vaccine. Health officials say the patient was in the required post-vaccine observation when the allergic reaction occurred. The patient was immediately treated with anaphylaxis protocol at Decatur Morgan Hospital where the vaccine was administered.

So far more than 15,000 vaccines have been administered in Alabama. ADPH says the department has received only one report of an allergic reaction. When an allergic reaction occurs, it must be documented and reported to the manufacturer under emergency use authorization or EUA.

ADPH says the patient who suffered the severe allergic reaction had a previous history of anaphylaxis to biologic agents. After a risk assessment, ADPH says the patient chose to move forward with the vaccine. The patient is stable and appears to be recovering according to ADPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 54°

Thursday

58° / 28°
Rain
Rain 100% 58° 28°

Friday

40° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 40° 23°

Saturday

47° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 47° 27°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 33°

Monday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 61° 41°

Tuesday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
61°

58°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
58°

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
55°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
5%
56°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
56°

56°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

55°

1 AM
Showers
37%
55°

55°

2 AM
Showers
42%
55°

55°

3 AM
Showers
46%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
66%
55°

56°

5 AM
Rain
78%
56°

56°

6 AM
Rain
84%
56°

57°

7 AM
Rain
98%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
99%
57°

57°

9 AM
Rain
98%
57°

57°

10 AM
Rain
100%
57°

57°

11 AM
Rain
99%
57°

57°

12 PM
Rain
85%
57°

54°

1 PM
Rain
77%
54°

52°

2 PM
Rain
67%
52°

50°

3 PM
Rain
61%
50°

46°

4 PM
Few Showers
32%
46°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories