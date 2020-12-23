Patient recovering from severe allergic reaction to COVID vaccine in Alabama

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has received notice that a person who received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday experienced anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) several minutes after taking the vaccine. Health officials say the patient was in the required post-vaccine observation when the allergic reaction occurred. The patient was immediately treated with anaphylaxis protocol at Decatur Morgan Hospital where the vaccine was administered.

So far more than 15,000 vaccines have been administered in Alabama. ADPH says the department has received only one report of an allergic reaction. When an allergic reaction occurs, it must be documented and reported to the manufacturer under emergency use authorization or EUA.

ADPH says the patient who suffered the severe allergic reaction had a previous history of anaphylaxis to biologic agents. After a risk assessment, ADPH says the patient chose to move forward with the vaccine. The patient is stable and appears to be recovering according to ADPH.