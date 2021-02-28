Phenix City man dead after a Saturday shooting

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Coroner’s Office confirms a Phenix City man has died from multiple gun shot wounds.

Authorities say 32-year-old, Curtin B. Upshaw, was pronounced dead at 12:54 P.M. on Saturday, February 27th, at Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus, Georgia.

Russell County Coroner’s Office say Upshaw’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery, Alabama.

This shooting is still under investigation by the Phenix City Police Department and Russell County Coroner’s Office.

