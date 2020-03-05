Phenix City Mayor holds 7th annual breakfast, encouraging faith and unity in the community

Phenix City, Ala (WRBL)- It was standing room only at the seventh annual Phenix City Mayor’s Unity Breakfast at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center as city leaders and residents of gathered for a morning of unity and prayer.

“”Anytime we can get people together of all ethnicities, and all faith it only raises and lift our community and that’s the purpose of it. This is the seventh one that we’ve had, and we hope that is continued in our community because I think it will help our community grow exponentially and that’s why it is important to me,” said Eddie Lowe, Phenix City Mayor.

Each year City leaders and residents come together to pray for the betterment of their community, and highlight the many great things that are taking place in the area.



“It is important to unify everyone, and I think events like this will have a huge impact on the people of Phenix City,” said Lowe.

The Mayor and Community leaders are planning to keep up the growth of Phenix City and instilling prayer in the community as they prepare for the future.