 

Phenix City officials honor Assistant Police Chief Gail Green-Gilliam

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Local officials held a press conference at Martin Idle Hour Park to recognize and show remembrance of Assistant Police Chief Gail Green-Gilliam.

Local officials took the time to pay their respects to Green-Gilliam, who died on June 24, 2020, from COVID-19. During the press conference, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall made a few remarks about Gilliam.

After giving a few remarks, Marshall presented Green-Gilliam’s husband with prayer hands and a certificate in her memory. Not only was her passing and her service acknowledged, but today also marks what would have been her and her husband’s wedding anniversary.

Even though local officials were honoring and acknowledging Green-Gilliam’s service to Phenix City, Marshall said today is a bittersweet moment

“I think today is a solemn occasion. One of Phenix City’s finest died as a result of working and exposing themself to COVID-19. Chief Green-Gilliam was obviously a very respected member of this department. Rose to the ranks and gave 33 years in protecting this community and the least we can do today is be able to honor our sacrificed and their family,” Marshall said.

Police Chief Ray Smith was also in attendance and shared his experience of working alongside Green-Gilliam. Smith said even though she’s not here physically, he still talks to her through prayer.

“I’ve prayed to her so many times at her grave side, to get strength about which direction we need to go, to make sure that we continue in her leadership and her legacy,” Smith said.

The law enforcement memorial will take place on capitol grounds in May.

