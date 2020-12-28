Phenix City police searching for attempted murder suspect

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man is in police custody, charged with attempted murder, while police continue their search for a second suspect.

Anarias Jones, 26, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting of 36-year-old Tony Deshun Streeter.

Police have also obtained a warrant for a second suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Ronald Lamont Cobb.

Police were dispatched to a shooting at the Edmond Estate Apartments in Phenix City at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 26. Upon arrival, they found Streeter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Streeter was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

Phenix City police say their investigation revealed that Streeter was shot after being involved in an altercation with two other males, believed to be Jones and Cobb.

Jones was questioned and arrested at the scene. Cobb fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Ronald Cobb, is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448- 2840.