Phenix City School Board prepares 5 day sack lunches

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- The Phenix City Board of Education has created five day meal plan for children in their school district.

School board superintendent Randy Wilkes gathered with employees, at Central High School in order to put together sack lunches that will last their students for the next five days.

“We have a drive through service, and I want to alert parents to the fact that online they can fill out a form and they can pick up on behalf of their children. The children do not have to come to the site tomorrow alone here at Central High School, I know we are going to serve about 300 parents like that, and I think we’ll be serving a little over 300, 400 meals drive throughout Central High School,” said Wilkes.

The lunch sacks will include sandwiches, vegetables, chips, and fruit.

Wilkes tells News 3 that they plan to distribute those meals bright and early on April 4., and it is a priority to ensure that all of their students are fed.