Phenix City School Students will receive free wifi

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- One local cable company has partnered with the Phenix City School system to install free wifi for students to continue with their remote learning.

Thanks to CTV Beam and the Phenix City Board of Education, students in their school system will have access to free wifi.

The internet service provider will place wifi routers inside school buses. Those buses will then be parked at apartment complexes like L.P. Stough, Frederick Douglass, and many more complexes in the school district

“The local cable company has provided many of our students with free internet access through the remainder of the year, and several of our parents already had internet services in their home. So we’re running any where between 80, and 90 percent of our students with internet access at this point and time,” said Randy Wilkes the Phenix City School Superintendent.

Wilkes tells News 3 that he plans for the wifi service to start first thing next week.