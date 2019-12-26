Pilot dies after medical helicopter crash at Alabama airport

HEADLAND, Ala. (WIAT, AP) — A medical helicopter pilot died following a crash Christmas Day at an airport in Henry County.

The air ambulance flipped on its side while landing at the Headland Municipal Airport. According to the Associated Press, no patients were on board during the crash, which police believe may have been caused by a medical issue.

A county coroner says the pilot, who was hospitalized after the crash, later died, most likely, from a heart attack. The other crew members on board suffered minor injuries, the Alabama Association of Volunteer Fire Departments posted Facebook.

The group identified the pilot who lost his life as Douglass Davis.

An autopsy is pending. Authorities did not immediately release the other crew members’ identities.

