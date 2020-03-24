Police: Assistant living employee fatally shot by Alabama resident

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a man living at a residential facility was arrested and accused of fatally shooting the house supervisor.

Devonta Wayaire Brown was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the death of Marcus Wayne Warren.

Autauga County court documents said Warren was the on-duty house supervisor for Magnolia Wood Therapeutic Assisted Living, an assisted living facility for the developmentally disabled.

Documents say Brown grabbed a handgun from under his mattress and shot Warren after Warren repeatedly told Brown to go to bed.

It’s unclear how Brown got a gun into the home. It’s also unclear whether Brown has an attorney.