Police: Bicycle riding shooter targets Valley home with three people inside

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting, where a witness says the shooter was riding a bicycle. 

Major Mike Reynolds tells News 3 the shooting happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning. Three adults were inside the Woodland Avenue home when three or four bullets hit it; nobody was injured. 

A witness reported the shooter was a black man in dark clothing riding a bicycle in front of the house. 

Valley Police do have the name of the person of interest in the shooting. At this point, the person is not in custody. 

