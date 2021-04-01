Police: Coach walked in on Auburn High assistant coach in sex act with student victim

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – New details are emerging in the case of an Auburn City Schools Assistant football and track coach facing two felony counts of a School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19.

52-year-old Willie Hutchinson was arrested over Auburn City School’s Spring Break. His probable cause hearing was held Wednesday, where investigators confirmed another coach saw the incident and reported it to police.

According to Auburn an investigator’s testimony, Hutchinson was arrested after another coach walked in on Hutchinson and the student victim while they engaged in a sex act in the track shed at Auburn High School on March 8th. The coach reported the incident to a school resource officer the same day, and Hutchinson was arrested.

Hutchinson is no longer listed as a Varsity Football Assistant Defensive Coach or the JV girl’s Track Assistant Coach on the Auburn City School’s website.

“Auburn City Schools is cooperating with the Auburn Police Department in an ongoing investigation. An internal investigation has also been initiated. No further comment on matters related to personnel will be made available,” shared an Auburn City School’s Spokesperson.

Investigators say another incident between Hutchinson and the student happened on or around January 30th – leading to the two felony charges.

A Lee County Judge found enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury while ordering Hutchinson to stay off Auburn City School property while remaining free on a $60,000 bond.