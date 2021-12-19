 

Police conduct death investigation after off-duty firefighter shot in Pelham

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation in Pelham after one person died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said that the person shot was an off-duty Birmingham firefighter.

The incident happened on West Stonehaven Circle around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say that the case is being classified as a death investigation until details are gathered.

Interviews are being conducted and the scene is being processed, authorities said Sunday.

A person of interest is in custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss