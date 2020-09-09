Police: Fight led to deadly shooting in Alexander City

The Alexander City, Alabama Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting they believe stemmed from a fight.

The fight broke out on September 6 around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Benson Community Center.

Police say the fight was broken up by security on the scene. Unknown individuals then returned to the scene and opened fire. Police say an injured 20-year old Dadeville man was transported to a hospital where he later died. He’s been identified as Antwian Morgan.

A second shooting victim was discovered in the hospital.

The police are currently investigating the charges of Murder, Assault 1st Degree, and multiple cases of Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied/Unoccupied Vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Osborne at 256-329-6767 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.