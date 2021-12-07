Police investigating report of FedEx employee who allegedly stole dog outside home in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a report of a dog that was allegedly stolen from outside their home in Helena by a FedEx contract employee.

According to Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn, officers received a report late Saturday afternoon from a person who claimed their neighbor saw the FedEx employee pick up her Pit Bull mix in the Chestnut Forest subdivision and drive away with it. Flynn said that on Monday, detectives went to a FedEx facility where they met with the accused employee.

The dog was returned to the owner later that day.

Flynn said detectives are still investigating the case to determine whether or not to bring charges.

“We’re in the process of speaking with him to see what happened,” Flynn said.

FedEx released the following statement to CBS 42 Tuesday:

“We understand the importance of service dogs in their owners’ lives and are highly disturbed by this reported behavior. This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground while we work with local authorities to investigate the incident. We will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation.”