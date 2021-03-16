Police: Lanett woman faked Walmart bomb threat because she was mad at boyfriend

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lanett woman faces a felony charge for allegedly making up a fake bomb threat at a local Walmart because investigators say she was mad at her boyfriend.

Investigators say on March 8th, a shopper at the 20th Avenue Walmart in Valley entered the store and told management she had been stopped in the parking lot by a white male in a gold PT Cruiser and told there was a bomb in the store. Store managers evacuated the store and called the police.

“The area was cordoned off by members of the Valley Police Department and the East Alabama Fire Department. Officers conducted a visual search of the building but could not locate any devices. A second search was then conducted using explosive trained dogs from Auburn PD, Opelika PD, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. They also failed to locate any devices. The scene was released, and the store was reopened,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Valley police investigators used the store’s video system and identified the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators brought the vehicle owner in for an interview. The man told police he was in the parking lot waiting for his girlfriend, Cynthia Adamson, to finish shopping. The boyfriend told police when Adamson returned to the vehicle; she told him she was approached by a black male who told her there was a bomb in the building. As the couple was leaving, the driver told police he stopped to warn a woman headed into the store there was talk of a bomb.

“Valley Investigators then interviewed Adamson, who admitted she had made up the story about the bomb because she was mad at her boyfriend,” said Major Reynolds.

The boyfriend is not being charged because police say he believed Adamson when she told him of the bomb threat.

Adamson is charged with False Reporting of an Incident (Class C felony). Adamson was processed at the Valley Police Department and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.