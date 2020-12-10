Potential disciplinary action of Opelika Firefighter topic of specially called council meeting

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – The potential disciplinary action of an Opelika City Firefighter and a grievance filed by the same first responder will be discussed at a specially called meeting of the Opelika City Council on Friday afternoon. The Opelika Firefighter involved is Captain David Davis, who was critically injured during a training fire back in 2018.

A notice issued to the public by the City of Opelika states the purpose of the meeting is to consider “a grievance filed by David Davis, issuing a decision upon the grievance hearing and approving possible disciplinary action.”

News 3 has messaged the office of Mayor Gary Fuller for additional details into precisely what the disciplinary matter is about. We are waiting to hear back from Mayor Fuller or the city attorney. News 3 is in the process of reaching out to Captain Davis to see if he has a comment. News 3 reached out to Fire Chief Byron Prather late Thursday afternoon, who declined to comment at this time. Chief Prather announced his retirement as fire chief this month.

We could hear details Friday, December 11th, as the meeting is open to the public and broadcast on the City of Opelika’s YouTube Channel. It will depend on if the council goes into an executive session to discuss the employee matter in private or not. Typically they do.

At the time of the explosion, Captain David Davis was a 16-year veteran firefighter. On March 15, 2018, Davis was training with other firefighters at an abandoned home along Anderson Road when there was an explosion. The explosion led to Davis suffering 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on 30% of his body. Firefighter Henry Williford was treated for smoke inhalation.

In a previous interview with News 3, Opelika’s Fire Chief Byron Prather said Captain Davis’ recovery is a testament to Davis’ desire to overcome challenges. News 3 never interviewed Captain Davis after the explosion. However, Anytime Fitness in Phenix City released an inspirational video focusing on the Opelika firefighter.

“Honestly, I believe the only reason I did survive, and the doctor told me it was because I was in good physical shape. Someone who wasn’t in as good physical condition probably would have died due to the infection, much less the trauma. They only gave me three days to live, and they were gonna amputate my hands, but I just decided they were going to be wrong,” said Davis in the video.

News 3 will listen in on Friday’s meeting and continue to update you on this developing story.