Preliminary hearing set man accused of stabbing Auburn couple in front of children

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – We expect to learn new information Monday in the case of an Auburn man charged with two counts of Capital Murder and one count of Attempt to Commit Murder after investigators say he stabbed a husband and wife at their Auburn home in front of the couple’s children back in October.

The stabbing happened Thursday, October 22nd, around 7:15 PM at home along Monroe Drive, off Richland Road in The Oaks at Cotswolds neighborhood.

Assistant Police Chief Clarence reported the husband died at East Alabama Medical Center. The wife was hospitalized at Piedmont Columbus Regional due to her wounds.

Auburn investigators believe the stabbing happened in front of the couple’s children.

The defendant Zhuobin Wang will go before a Lee County judge Monday for a preliminary hearing, which is the first test of the evidence prosecutors will present to the judge.

Wang is facing two counts of Capital Murder in the death of the husband. Investigators explain the two charges stem from committing a murder during a burglary. The other charge is for committing a murder in the presence of a child less than 14 years of age-related to the victim.

Wang remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility on no bond.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the assault was not a random act. The victims and the suspect were known to one another. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division,” said Assistant Chief Stewart.

We do expect more information will be released at Monday’s preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide if there is enough evidence in the case to send it to a Lee County Grand Jury for them to consider indictments.