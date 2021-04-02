Prosecutors seek to revoke bond again for teen charged in deadly Bramblett crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn teen charged with two counts of Manslaughter in the deadly crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett faces a second motion by the Lee County District Attorney’s Office to have his bond revoked.

According to the case summary, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke the bond of 18-year-old Johnston Taylor on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, just hours after receiving drug test results in the case. News 3 is working on getting a copy of the motion. Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere is not commenting on the case.

The case summary does not indicate if the motion has been approved or not by Judge P.B. McLauchlin, who was appointed to the case after several Lee County Judges rescued themselves.

Johnston was 16-years-old when he crashed into Rod and Paula Bramblett on March 25, 2019, along Shug Jordan Parkway, killing the Voice of the Auburn Tigers and his wife. The ALEA crash report indicates the teen was traveling 91 miles per hour at the time of the crash, and a blood sample taken from the Taylor at the hospital indicated “recent” use of marijuana.

Taylor was arrested in May of 2019 and indicted in January of 2020 on two counts of Manslaughter-Reckless in the deaths of the Auburn couple. Taylor is being charged as an adult. However, court records indicate Taylor’s legal team is applying for Youthful Offender Status.

Rod and Paula Bramblett

This is not the first time Taylor has faced bond revocation. The teen was initially out on bond when the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke his bond in December of 2019 after additional allegations surfaced regarding a November of 2019 traffic stop by Auburn Police. Investigators said an Auburn patrol officer pulled over Taylor to drive 68 in a 45 on South College Street and later traveled 62 in a 35 on Annalue Drive. One officer stated Taylor was spinning tires and fishtailing into an oncoming lane of traffic. The officer said they smelled marijuana in Taylor’s vehicle while locating suspected marijuana residue.

At the time of the first bond revocation hearing in December of 2019, Judge Russell Bush revoked Taylor’s bond and allowed him to enter a rehabilitation facility.

Johnston Taylor

“The court is very concerned about this matter and quite frankly surprised to have read the allegations the state’s motion, absolutely shocked somebody in your situation would be out carrying on like you are. It appears you don’t quite appreciate the seriousness of everything involved here; that is very shocking and a sad revelation,” said Judge Bush at the time of the first bond revocation hearing.

Court documents indicate in April of 2020, a bond was reinstated in the case, and Taylor was released. Now, prosecutors are asking for his bond to be revoked a second time.

The case summary also indicates a jury trial date has been set several times but continued. News 3 has reached out to Taylor’s defense attorney and will share whatever statement they make.