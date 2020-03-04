Providence Baptist Church hosts a Night of Remembrance a year after deadly tornadoes

Folks gathered at Providence Baptist Church in Lee County for a night of remembrance, one year after a deadly storm ripped through their community. Lee County residents remember March 3rd as a day of tragedy, but they also think about the church that wrapped their arms around the community in their time of need.

“This particular facility looked like a staging area for a war zone. Well organized highly effective and it reflects admirably on the church family, the pastor, the staff, the community,” Dr. Rick Lance, Alabama State Board of Missions executive director said.

During the ceremony at Providence Baptist Church, many reflected on the overwhelming amount of help that came from people in the community.

“They came from near and far. Volunteer fire departments, fire and rescue departments, local and regional law enforcement, and hundreds of volunteers who came to rescue us. We remember, they gave us hope,” Rusty Sowell, Providence Baptist Church pastor said.

Jennifer Krug says this past year has been rough, but she was able to find a silver lining in a new friendship she gained with someone who lost her husband in the storm.

“You always have to look for something good out of it and that’s what I’ve tried to look for. I think that’s what all of us have tried to look for. Something good, something positive out of a bad experience,” Krug said.

23 candles were lit tonight by family and friends in remembrance of the victims of the March 3rd storms. Providence Baptist Church also broke ground today on a new memorial they plan to build at the church in their honor.

Providence Baptist Church Rusty Sowell says they hope to have the memorial finished by late spring/early summer if the weather permits.

